Lucid deliveries of one exterior color have been pushed to Q4 from Q3

Lucid is delaying deliveries of any Air vehicle order that requests the Cosmo Silver exterior color from Q3 to Q4, as supply chain bottlenecks continue to affect nearly every portion of the automotive process, even paint.

Members of the Lucid Motors Forum started sharing that company advisors were calling them to inform them that their Air vehicles equipped with Cosmo Silver would not be delivered until Q4. “Cosmos Silver deliveries are now projected for Q4. Color harmonization delays with suppliers,” one orderer said.

Now, Lucid Insider is reporting that the automaker has now made updates to its Online Design Studio, indicating that deliveries of any Air vehicle in Cosmo Silver will be pushed to Q4 2022. The same Lucid Motors Forum member who initially spoke to a company rep informing them of the change said they received a call once again “this afternoon and said that I was on his list to contact about the delay but that I would get an email. I am not surprised and trust that it will be delivered in 2022.”

Earlier this week, Lucid Airs were spotted testing Apple CarPlay in an update for next quarter.

