Lucid Group announces Q3 2021 Earnings Call date

By

Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) said it would report its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 15th at 2 PM PT or 5 PM ET.

The call will likely be Lucid’s most interesting to date. The company announced earlier this week that it would begin deliveries of the Air Dream Edition sedan on Saturday, October 30th. As the company navigates its early production phases and will soon execute its first-ever deliveries, the automaker will likely have plenty of details regarding the challenges and victories of the early manufacturing efforts. The company plans to deliver 520 Dream Edition sedans in total, but at this time, Lucid was unable to tell Teslarati exactly how many units it plans to deliver on Saturday.

As a result of the news of initial deliveries occurring this week, Lucid stock has shot up nearly 50% this week, currently trading at $36.95 per share. Lucid is worth $59.97 billion as a company.

Earnings Calls are an excellent way for investors and analysts to ask more specific questions, which are usually followed by more specific answers. In Lucid’s case, this could be one of the most revealing hour-long phone calls in its history, especially as it has plenty of products and services in the pipeline as initial deliveries begin. Lucid will likely shed more light on its Advanced Driver Assistance System, DreamDrive, which the company describes as “user-friendly, future-ready.” Additionally, progress on the second phase of its Casa Grande, Arizona factory and questions regarding the company’s charging infrastructure could be in the mix.

According to a new report from Reuters, CEO Peter Rawlinson said that Saudi Arabia is the company’s second-most popular market behind the United States, which could lead to an expansion of EVs into an oil-rich nation and area like the Middle East. “It’s really my dream (to) help catalyze the genesis of an EV industry here in the kingdom,” Rawlinson said at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh earlier this week.

Lucid has not given much detail on the number of pre-orders it has received for its vehicles, but Rawlinson said the Casa Grande factory has the capacity for the production of up to 90,000 units.

Lucid’s Q3 2021 Earnings Call will be available on ir.lucidmotors.com.

Disclosure: Joey Klender does not own $LCID stock.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Lucid Group announces Q3 2021 Earnings Call date