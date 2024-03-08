Rivian R2 delivery priority given to R1S owners

By

Rivian R1S owners will receive priority R2 deliveries. Rivian R1S owners received emails from the electric vehicle (EV) automaker about priority R2 delivery.

“As an R1S owner, we’re excited to offer you priority delivery when you reserve your R2 so you can be among the first to experience our next adventure,” said the email.

Many Rivian owners speculate that priority R2 delivery will extend to R1T owners as well. To receive priority R2 delivery, Rivian owners must use the email they used to reserve their R1S. Rivian owners must also physically live in the United States or Canada.

The Rivian R2 is expected to start at an MSRP of $45,000. To secure an R2 reservation, Rivian’s requires a deposit of $100. The $45,000 price tag will likely apply to the entry-level R2 RWD version. Rivian will start R2 deliveries by the second half of 2026 at the company’s Normal factory in Illinois.

The R2 is estimated to have 300+ miles of range. Rivian shared that it can run 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds. The Rivian R2 is shorter than the R1S by 400 mm (15.7 inches). It is 4,715 mm (185.6 inches) in length, 1,700 mm (66 inches) in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,935 mm (115.5 inches).

