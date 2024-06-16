By

Rivian has announced an additional round of layoffs for some salaried roles, after the company let go of a number of workers earlier this year.

On Thursday, the electric vehicle (EV) maker said it would be getting rid of a “small number” of salary roles at the company, as reported by Central Illinois Proud. Rivian spokeswoman Kelli Felker told the publication about the news, though it was not disclosed how many positions the company planned to eliminate.

The layoffs will only apply to salaried roles and won’t affect any hourly workers, according to Felker.

“As we continue improving efficiency across the company, we are eliminating a small number of salaried positions,” Felker said. “In April we increased our manufacturing efficiency, enabling us to build the same number of vehicles as we did in 2023 on two shifts instead of three. The majority of employees affected are a result of that move.”

In April, Rivian announced that it would be laying off 1 percent of its workforce, after the EV maker laid off roughly 10 percent of its salaried workers in January. Following that round of layoffs, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said that the move would “maximize the amount of impact” the company can have, highlighting hopes to increase cost efficiency.

During its Q1 earnings call last month, Rivian reported losing $38,784 per vehicle sold, with a total EBITDA-adjusted loss of $798 million. The company also reiterated its production guidance of 57,000 vehicles, built at the company’s factory in Normal, Illinois.

Rivian recently launched its next-generation R1T pickup and R1S SUV, after the vehicles had been seen testing on public roads a handful of times in the past few months. The automaker also unveiled its next-generation platform, the R2, earlier this year, along with a surprise unveiling of an additional platform, the R3.

