Tesla extends Full Self-Driving free trial to buyers in year-end delivery push

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the company will extend a three-month-long Full Self-Driving trial for buyers to purchase vehicles in its year-end delivery push.

“All Tesla cars delivered in the final three days of the year will get three months of the Full Self-Driving option for free. Delivery & docs must be fully complete by midnight Dec 31st,” Musk Tweeted on December 29.

Tesla’s FSD suite is one of the company’s most notorious features and allows drivers to experience a multitude of semi-autonomous driving features like Smart Summon, Navigate on Autopilot, and Autopark, among other characteristics.

In recent months, Tesla has released the FSD Beta to a select group of drivers. The Beta is a small, timid, and cautious preview of the fully autonomous driving functionality that Tesla plans to release shortly. But Musk plans to offer a year-end treat for those who contribute to Tesla’s surge toward its 500,000 vehicle production goal.

FSD has improved tremendously since its initial rollout in October. Recently, Teslarati covered a notable improvement in the characteristic’s ability to perform a U-Turn, which has symbolized the company’s constant improvement in software and FSD performance. Tesla is continuing to move closer to a Level 5, or fully-autonomous vehicle, which Musk plans to release by the end of 2021.

The three-month offering of FSD is also reminiscent of Tesla’s planned release of an FSD Subscription, which Musk has talked about. In October, the CEO detailed that Tesla will begin an “FSD monthly rental” sometime in 2021, but the exact date has not been narrowed down.