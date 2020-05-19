Volkswagen’s software woes are a large-scale issue affecting more than the ID.3

Volkswagen’s software issues are spreading to its petrol-powered machines according to new reports. German media outlets are reporting that the company’s Golf Mk8, the eighth generation of Volkswagen’s infamous five-door hatchback vehicle is experiencing problems with the software. The issues are causing the company to rethink current deliveries of the car in favor of parking the car until the problem is recognized.

Volkswagen has concluded that the Golf Mk8 should not be transported to ab owner’s home. The German automaker announced Thursday that it would halt deliveries until further notice, recognizing that the problem must be identified before anyone else receives a car featuring a faulty software system.

“In exchange with the responsible authorities, we will examine the further procedure for the affected vehicles,” Volkswagen explained.

In the coming days, a decision from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority, or KBA, will issue a decision regarding a vehicle recall. Remedial action in the form of a software update is pending. A spokesperson for Volkswagen added that the number of vehicles affected by the issues with software is currently unknown.

Volkswagen’s issues with software are not unknown, nor are they a recent issue. The company has been dealing with vehicle computer issues for two years, according to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, who originally reported on Volkswagen’s decision to halt deliveries of the Golf Mk8.

It appears that the Golf 8 will continue to be built on production lines at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg facility, however. Any completed models will drive straight off of production lines to a company parking lot at the facility where each automobile will wait for a software update that will fix the problem.

Unfortunately for VW, the software issues have spread to many of its vehicles. The company’s ID.3 electric car has been plagued with computer issues since its production started in November 2019. Reports from Manager Magazin, a German publication, stated that the once-deemed Tesla “killer” was experiencing problems with the software, so much so that the car’s computer was incomplete.

Volkswagen’s dive into the EV sector has led to the company gaining the support of many electric car enthusiasts, especially considering the company’s tainted emissions history due to the Dieselgate scandal. However, VW must consider the software issues as a giant setback, as the company’s executives have already admitted that Tesla has a ten-year lead in self-driving infrastructure, battery technology, and EV development.