Ford bumps its EV investment to $30B, F-150 Lightning grabs 70k pre-orders

Ford has announced that it will boost its electric vehicle investment to $30 billion, up from its previous figure of $22 billion, the company said on Wednesday. Ford is anticipating at least 40% of its vehicle production lines to be manufacturing electric cars by the end of the decade, and the F-150 Lightning, the EV version of its best-selling pickup has accumulated 70,000 preorders just a week after its unveiling event.

Ford now intends to spend at least $30 billion on electric car development by the end of 2025, increasing its spending figure by $8 billion. CEO Jim Farley said that EVs could usher in a new era of growth for Ford and that it’s “our biggest opportunity for growth and value creation since Henry Ford started to scale the Model T.”

Ford also announced that it had picked up a total of 70,000 reservations for the all-electric F-150 Lightning. Just two days after the event, Jim Farley had announced that preorders had reached 44,500, and received a congratulations from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Now making it clear that electrification is its clear-cut focus moving forward, Ford’s bump in its EV investment plan will bring new opportunities to the legacy automaker for long-term growth as EVs begin to gain momentum in auto markets across the globe. After beginning deliveries of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E, a crossover that carries the name of Ford’s legendary muscle car, Ford has plans to produce the F-150 Lightning starting next year in a string of variants that will offer all buyers something specific for their taste. Past the passenger market, Ford also electrified its popular Transit van, simply calling it the E-Transit. Ford’s focus for electrifying its fleet and contributing to a healthier environmental relationship with its vehicles goes past passenger vehicles, as businesses and entities who choose to go with the popular light-cargo van will also utilize Ford’s electric architecture for business needs.

Ford evidently has the support of President Joe Biden as well, who spoke at the company’s Dearborn, Michigan, plant last week in support of the company’s transition to electrification. Biden, who labeled himself as a “car guy” at the beginning of his speech, had the opportunity to ride in the F-150 Lightning as well, who was impressed by the performance and speed of Ford’s introductory electric pickup that will compete with the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, and GMC Hummer EV.

Supporting the company’s expansion to electrification, Ford also formed a joint venture with South Korean company SK Innovation last week. The companies venture, called BlueOvalSK, will give Ford the ability to manufacture battery cells at two U.S.-based plants for Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Ford stock was up over 6% at 12:30 PM in New York, trading at $13.61.

Disclosure: Joey Klender is a TSLA Shareholder, he does not own any Ford stock and has no intentions to initiate any positions within 72 hours.

