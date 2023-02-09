Lucid introduces new $7,500 discount as EV price war heats up

By

Lucid Motors has announced yet another discount, this time on top-range variants of the Lucid Air sedan.

The effects of the Tesla price cuts from earlier this year are still being felt today. Many manufacturers quickly responded with price cuts of their own, including Lucid, who cut Air leases by $7,500. Now, thanks to continued price competition, Lucid is again offering a new discount. This time, the limited-time $7,500 discount applies to purchasing Lucid Air Touring and Grand Touring variants.

The Air sport sedan, being a luxury vehicle and having the appropriately associated price tag, does not currently qualify for the Federal tax incentive of $7,500, but that isn’t stopping the EV startup from introducing a discount of its own. “We think our customers still deserve a $7,500 credit for choosing an EV,” said Zak Edson, Lucid’s Vice President of Sales and Service. “With this limited-time offer, we hope to get Lucid Air into the hands of even more customers so they can experience the best for themselves.”

In January, Lucid announced a similar $7,500 discount on the Air sedan. However, that discount only applied to vehicle leases, limiting its impact and making options from competitors like Tesla and Mercedes all that more attractive.

The Lucid Air Touring edition starts at $107,400, and, thanks to the discount, it is now a sub $100,000 vehicle. The same cannot be said of the Lucid Air Grand Touring, which starts at $138,000. The aforementioned Air Pure base model remains the cheapest offering from the company, starting at $87,400, though it is not included in the current $7,500 discount.

Lucid is still attempting to find its footing within the auto industry, especially as larger and more prominent brands have entered the market. Specifically, the Mercedes EQS sedan is often drawn parallel to the Lucid Air, despite a substantial difference in performance capabilities. Yet it seems like the plucky startup has still carved out its own niche, working towards a massive ramp in production this year and the introduction of a new model in the near future.

It remains unclear if Lucid’s new discount is enough to lure potential Mercedes or Tesla customers. With the ever-growing number of electric luxury offerings, competition will only intensify. But time and time again, Lucid has run into this issue, and it seems to keep going. Hopefully, this year will be far more fruitful for the luxury EV maker and the EV market overall.

