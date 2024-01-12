Lucid Air recall aims to solve defrosting issue that could inhibit visibility

By

Lucid is recalling 2,042 Air sedans because of a defrosting issue with the high voltage coolant heater (HVCH), which could cause issues with defrosting, inhibiting visibility.

The recall was submitted to the NHTSA on January 10, and Lucid expects 1 percent of the recalled vehicles to be affected by the issue.

The automaker is saying the HVCH systems, which were supplied by Webasto AG, have been analyzed and could have failures in the early build versions.

“The HVCH supplies warm air for both cabin heat and defrost capability in Lucid Air vehicles,” the 573 recall report says. “Lack of defrost capability poses a safety risk due to a possibility of obstructed driver vision. Lucid has identified 25 HVCH delamination failures out of 5,283 HVCH manufactured prior to July 2022.”

The remedy will require two parts. The first will be an Over-the-Air update that will identify vehicles with any HVCH failure when it occurs. After a failure is recognized, the vehicle will display an alert to the driver, advising them to contact Lucid to arrange for service on the vehicle. Lucid Service will replace the HVCH unit at no cost to the owner.

The 2022 and 2023 Model Year Lucid Air vehicles are impacted by the recall.

Lucid reported its 2023 delivery and production figures earlier this week, and they were disappointing. Lucid reduced its delivery guidance in November to align with its production capacity and reached that goal. However, the 8,428 vehicles Lucid built and the 6,001 cars it delivered were underwhelming. For the quarter, it delivered 1,734 vehicles, which equates to about a 10 percent reduction from the 1,932 cars it delivered in the same quarter a year earlier.

