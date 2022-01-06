Rivian R1 owners report latest OTA software update for their vehicles

Some Rivian owners have reported that they are receiving their latest over-the-air (OTA) software earlier this week. While the update version 2021.49.2 provides a few basic bug fixes and improvements, it is another significant milestone for Rivian nonetheless.
So far, none of the R1 owners in the company’s forums reported having trouble installing the OTA update. A Rivian Forums member, Iwantatesla, shared a few snapshots of the latest OTA update, revealing some of its release notes and more. According to Rivian’s Software Updates guide, the updates are meant to improve an R1 vehicle’s performance.
Rivian vehicles must be parked with more than 35 miles of range and must not be plugged into a DC fast charger to install OTA updates, which a few owners pointed out. Some functionality, like locking and accessing the cabin, front trunk, gear tunnel, and tailgate, may be interrupted during installation.
Rivian’s update version 2021.49.2 introduces improvements to the navigation app, Bluetooth connectivity, and audio enhancements. The company also improved the automatic locking/unlocking, climate/defrost features in R1 vehicles.
A few of the Rivian R1 owners reported that their UI felt “snappier” after installing update 2021.49.2, which may be because the company made various UI improvements, including smoother transitions when switching between apps as well as improvements to the infotainment system’s performance.
Rivian also improved UI support for the backup camera view. However, the company also noted that the rear display would be temporarily locked, but it should be available once more in a future update.
Rivian also improved Driver+ safety and awareness notifications and Highway Assist performance. It would be interesting to see if any R1 drivers observe any significant differences in Drive+ and Highway Assist in the coming weeks.
Rivian’s latest OTA update seemed to go smoothly and rather uneventfully, which is a good sign for the future. Rivian appears to be taking a gradual approach in everything it does, which helps it ace the execution of every milestone.
