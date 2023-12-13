Several Tesla Cybertrucks seen at Giga Texas as orders start going out

By

Tesla appears to be preparing to send some of its early Cybertruck orders to customers, set for delivery in the coming weeks, as one observer has noticed a large batch of production units at the automaker’s plant in Austin, Texas.

Drone pilot and Gigafactory Texas scout Joe Tegtmeyer shared photos and video footage of the site on X on Wednesday, depicting several Cybertrucks parked outside of the manufacturing area. In some of the photos, 21 Cybertrucks are shown, while a video shared on X by Tegtmeyer features as many as 23.

In addition, fellow X user Greggertruck notes that the units include window stickers, effectively meaning that these are for customers.

Production of both Model Y's and Cybertrucks seems to be on an uptick at Giga Texas today! Check out this SHORT video clip … Things are looking up for production! @TroyTeslike @SERobinsonJr @greggertruck pic.twitter.com/R6CrkW7OA2 — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) December 13, 2023

Tegtmeyer later shared his full video of the Wednesday drone flight on his YouTube channel, adding that he spotted as many as 35 Cybertrucks at the plant. You can watch the footage below.

The news comes after Tesla told Cybertruck buyers to prepare for delivery last weekend, with initial deliveries of the dual-motor expected to reach customers this month. These early deliveries are a part of Tesla’s “Foundation Series,” which includes limited launch edition versions of the truck featuring full upgrades and special laser-engraved badges, among other features.

Along with the dual-motor, the Foundation Series includes the tri-motor “Cyberbeast,” for which customers can expect to take delivery next year.

The very first Cybertruck deliveries went out to customers on November 30 during a delivery event at Giga Texas, and one of them went to tennis star Serena Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Around a dozen Cybertrucks were delivered to customers at the Giga Texas meetup.

Before the Cybertruck’s launch event, Tegtmeyer also spotted several batches of pre-production Cybertrucks and lots filled with castings for the vehicle. At the time, several Cybertruck release candidates were seen driving around the U.S., some even including colorful, design-heavy wraps.

