Tesla fan David Crosby says he’s been lied to four times about EV delivery

Tesla and Elon Musk fan and frontman of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young David Crosby said he has been lied to four times about the delivery date of his electric car, and he is considering taking his business to Porsche if it does not get sorted out.

Crosby is one of the most notable vocal Tesla fans with a celebrity status. He has followed Teslarati for some time and says he is an Elon fan. However, Crosby has been waiting for his new Tesla for seven months, and while the company has admittedly struggled with a growing backlog of orders and limited production capacity at its U.S. plant in Fremont, California, the rocker is considering a Porsche instead. It seems Crosby is most upset with the customer service, as his delivery date has not been finalized and it has been changed on several occasions.

In a Tweet earlier this week, Crosby said, “So …I am a fan of Elon’s …I think his efforts at getting the humans out into space are exemplary But We ordered our Tesla 7 months ago They have lied to us 4 times about when we would get it. Lied. We are seriously looking at canceling the order and looking at a Porsche.”

It does not appear that it would be an easy decision for Crosby to make. He stated in another tweet that he’s been a Tesla owner for three years, and “it’s the best car there is.” However, his wife is not happy about waiting any longer, and the order may be canceled.

This scenario provokes two thoughts: One is that celebrities get priority with Tesla, a claim that was made when UFC Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush received a Model Y from Tesla as a loaner and then a Model X several days later. Several people waiting for their cars had commented that Tesla will take care of celebrities before everyday people, and this certainly does not seem to be the case.

The second thought is that the foggy nature of the 2021 Tesla delivery process remains. Tesla has been fumbling with issues like production shutdowns, parts shortages, semiconductor shortcomings, and other product launches. Many of those who have orders for Teslas currently are experiencing unpredictable delivery dates, as production continues to present daily challenges to the automaker.

Tesla will continue to work through the difficulties that have arisen in 2021, but it definitely would be a shame to have a longtime supporter like Crosby switch to another company.

