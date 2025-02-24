Tesla owners host largest light show yet with over 1,100 vehicles

By

Tesla owners have hosted the largest synchronized light show yet in Europe, with over 1,100 vehicles participating.

On Sunday, owners joined 1,150 vehicles together at DronePort, Sint-Truiden, Belgium for the world’s largest Tesla light show yet. The gathering is more than the over-1,000 Teslas that participated in a light show in Suwon, South Korea last year, and it was also captured in multi-angle aerial footage and shared on X by the main Tesla account.

In addition to the Tesla light show from the vehicles themselves, the video also looks to include some drones in the sky which are used to create spell out Tesla and the Tesla logo, in addition to several other light images above the fleet. You can see a few still shots from the light show below, or watch the full six-minute performance below that, as organized by Tesla Owners Clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Credit: Tesla Owners Club Belgium | YouTube

Credit: Tesla Owners Club Belgium | YouTube

Simon Pollock, one of the organizers for many of the world’s largest light shows in recent years, also says that the next light show event will be held at the Chattanooga Charge event in Tennessee on March 29 and 30.

Several other notable Tesla light shows have taken place in the past few years, including last year’s X Takeover event in San Luis Obispo, California, featuring the first live performance element with DJ Ravi Jakhotia. Another light show in Salzburg, Austria last summer created a large heart display that was used for one couple’s marriage proposal.

In 2023, Tesla owners in Finland held a light show with 687 vehicles total, just a month after one light show in Germany had 255 vehicles for the largest show at the time.

