New Tesla Model Y test drives in Japan open this month
Tesla’s upgraded Model Y opens for test drive reservations in Japan starting April 11, 2025. The refreshed Model Y, recently introduced to global markets, is already gaining traction with its initial rollout. Early feedback from buyers points to a positive reception.
Domestic deliveries of the new Model Y kicked off in China in March. Sales figures from the month show Tesla China moved 43,370 upgraded Model Y units, positioning the crossover as one of China’s best-selling battery electric vehicles by volume. The numbers reflect a strong end for Tesla in March.
Tesla has also begun pushing its first software update for the refreshed Model Y. Version 2025.8.6 introduces the latest Auto-Shift feature, enhancing the vehicle’s capabilities. A Tesla user noted that the update includes a version of the feature that allows three-point turns, distinguishing it from earlier iterations that only shifted out of park. The update underscores Tesla’s focus on refining the Model Y.
The upgraded Model Y’s rollout builds on Tesla’s momentum in key markets. In China, its March performance highlights the crossover’s appeal among electric vehicle buyers, while Japan’s upcoming test drives signals further growth.
On Monday, Tesla China announced zero-interest loans with 1-3-year purchase terms for the new Model Y. The new Model Y promotion in China will be available through Tesla’s configuration page between April 1 and 30. Tesla China also offers 1-5-year interest plans with annual rates as low as 1% if buyers make a down payment of at least RMB 45,900 (~$6,325).
It will be interesting to see if Tesla offers similar promotions for the new Model Y in Japan.
New Tesla Model Y was a best-seller in China in March 2025
It appears that the new Tesla Model Y ended March as one of China’s best-selling vehicles.
The new Tesla Model Y’s domestic deliveries in China only started ramping in March, but it was enough to make a significant impact in the country’s vehicle market.
Based on results from the previous weeks, it appears that the new Model Y ended March as one of China’s best-selling vehicles.
The Results
Rankings from China for March 2025 suggest that Tesla China was able to sell 43,370 new Model Y units during the month. This effectively made the revamped all-electric crossover the country’s best-selling battery electric vehicle by volume.
On the heels of the new Model Y was the significantly cheaper and smaller Hongguang Mini EV, which sold 34,720 units during the month. The reengineered Tesla Model 3, another premium vehicle, also performed well in March. As per China’s rankings, the all-electric sedan sold 23,230 units during the month, making it the country’s 7th best-selling battery electric vehicle.
The New Model Y’s Ramp
The new Model Y started domestic deliveries in China in late February, and sales have seen some momentum since then. As per estimates from industry watchers, Tesla China saw 6,700 insurance registrations for the new Model Y in the week ending March 2.
Insurance registrations rose to 8,700 new Model Y units in the week ending March 9; 9,450 units in the week ending March 16; 10,628 units in the week ending March 23; and 14,600 units in the week ending March 30, 2025. This suggests that the new Model Y is seeing quite a lot of interest among consumers in China.
Elon Musk’s Prediction
During Tesla’s Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting, CEO Elon Musk highlighted that the Model Y became the world’s best-selling car in 2023 and 2024. Even if Tesla ended up throttling its deliveries in the first quarter due to the transition of the new Model Y in Giga Texas, the Fremont Factory, Giga Shanghai, and Giga Berlin, Musk remained optimistic about the revamped all-electric crossover’s chances this 2025.
“We actually literally make the best-selling car on Earth of any kind. That’s two years in a row. And it’s going to be the best-selling car on Earth again this year,” Musk stated during the meeting.
Tesla Model Y inventory is going fast, selling out in many U.S. states
Tesla Model Y inventory is apparently moving pretty quickly as the legacy version of the best-selling car in the world is now sold out in many U.S. states.
With the introduction of the new Tesla Model Y, the legacy version of the vehicle is now no longer being produced. The units that are available are the final ones that Tesla will produce as it is sunsetting the old look of the all-electric crossover.
As production has stopped on this specific version of the Model Y, Tesla is offering some great deals on the vehicle…that is, if it is still available for delivery in your area.
Since the new Model Y has started production and deliveries, 29 U.S. states have now sold out of the old vehicle’s look:
NEWS: New Tesla Model Y inventory is now completely sold out in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Georgia, Utah, Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Indianapolis, Iowa, Nebraska, Hawaii,… pic.twitter.com/hTZgDexgmE
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 23, 2025
Tesla is offering over $5,000 off of some of these Model Ys in an effort to move inventory and make room for the new Model Y at its showrooms across the country.
For what it is worth, the legacy Model Y is still a fantastic vehicle, and picking it up through inventory is still a great idea, considering it holds a lot of great tech and is now being offered at a great price.
In the United States, Tesla is still only offering the new Launch Series version of the Model Y, which comes with the company’s Full Self-Driving suite, some exclusive badging, and premium interior, among other things.
Until those lower-cost trims arrive, sales figures for the new Model Y will be restricted to the Launch Series trim. We likely won’t see a launch of Rear-Wheel-Drive or All-Wheel-Drive configurations of the new Model Y until the inventory of the previous version starts to dwindle down a tad more.
Launching those trims now would cannibalize the legacy Model Y vehicles, as most consumers would rather have the new vehicle with the upgrades than the older version — even if it means a substantially lower price.
Tesla is back on top in Norway with new Model Y starting deliveries
Tesla registered over 1,000 Model Ys in Norway this March, more than twice the tally of its closest rival, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
Tesla has staged a comeback in Norway’s electric vehicle market with the launch of the new Model Y. With deliveries starting domestically, the new all-electric crossover has reclaimed its spot as Norway’s most registered car this month and year-to-date.
Tesla’s results in Norway this month could be seen in Elbilstatistikk, which closely tracks EV registrations in the country.
New Model Y Boost Tesla in Norway
Data from Elbilstatistikk revealed that Tesla Norway has seen over 1,000 Model Y registrations this March so far, more than twice the tally of its closest rival, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which has over 400 registrations. The new Model Y’s comeback also resulted in the all-electric crossover being the county’s top electric vehicle year-to-date, with 2,032 registrations so far.
The new Model Y’s dominant performance in Norway hints at the vehicle’s strong appeal to consumers, especially considering the controversial nature of the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, today. Sentiments against Musk have been notable as of late, resulting in some Tesla owners feeling the brunt of vandalism and abuse incidents in the United States, Canada, and some areas of Europe.
High Hopes for New Model Y
The Model Y comprises a huge portion of Tesla’s global sales. During Tesla’s Q1 2025 All-Hands meeting, Elon Musk highlighted that the Model Y is the company’s most successful vehicle so far. Such comments are accurate considering that the Model Y classic became the world’s best-selling vehicle by volume in both 2023 and 2024. As per Musk during the recent All-Hands meeting, the revamped Model Y should be able to achieve such heights this year as well.
“Model Y became the best-selling vehicle in the world. You know FYI, we do make the best. It’s like, how are we doing in our popularity? Well, we actually literally make the best-selling car on Earth, of any kind. That’s two years in a row. And it’s going to be the best-selling car on Earth again this year,” Musk stated.
