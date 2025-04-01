Tesla’s upgraded Model Y opens for test drive reservations in Japan starting April 11, 2025. The refreshed Model Y, recently introduced to global markets, is already gaining traction with its initial rollout. Early feedback from buyers points to a positive reception.

Domestic deliveries of the new Model Y kicked off in China in March. Sales figures from the month show Tesla China moved 43,370 upgraded Model Y units, positioning the crossover as one of China’s best-selling battery electric vehicles by volume. The numbers reflect a strong end for Tesla in March. New Model Y 登場



4/11より試乗予約スタートhttps://t.co/xwpiAxpDN9 pic.twitter.com/PRkWfrhoZn— Tesla Japan (@teslajapan) April 1, 2025

Tesla has also begun pushing its first software update for the refreshed Model Y. Version 2025.8.6 introduces the latest Auto-Shift feature, enhancing the vehicle’s capabilities. A Tesla user noted that the update includes a version of the feature that allows three-point turns, distinguishing it from earlier iterations that only shifted out of park. The update underscores Tesla’s focus on refining the Model Y.

The upgraded Model Y’s rollout builds on Tesla’s momentum in key markets. In China, its March performance highlights the crossover’s appeal among electric vehicle buyers, while Japan’s upcoming test drives signals further growth.

On Monday, Tesla China announced zero-interest loans with 1-3-year purchase terms for the new Model Y. The new Model Y promotion in China will be available through Tesla’s configuration page between April 1 and 30. Tesla China also offers 1-5-year interest plans with annual rates as low as 1% if buyers make a down payment of at least RMB 45,900 (~$6,325).

It will be interesting to see if Tesla offers similar promotions for the new Model Y in Japan.