Lucid Motors CEO predicts “significant growth” in 2022, but won’t commit to 20,000 EV target

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson appeared on CNBC recently and talked about the EV company’s goals for 2021 leading up to next year. Rawlinson shared some details about Lucid Air production and the company’s target for this year.

Rawlinson seemed confident that Lucid Motors would start producing the company’s luxury sedan, the Air, in late 2021.

“Well, we’re on track to put Lucid Air—the car behind me—into production in the second half of this year. And we’re really making great progress here on three fronts,” Rawlinson told CNBC.

“The factory is ready and up and running. The car is getting higher quality, getting closer to start of production on a daily basis. And we’re rolling out our sales and service network. We’ve got six stores open across the country with four more to come in the very near future,” he elaborated.

He reiterated that Lucid Motors was “very much on track” to start production this year and shared that the company aims to produce over 577 vehicles in 2021. When asked if Lucid Motors could make 20,000 electric vehicles in 2022, Rawlinson did not seem to readily commit to the goal. He stated that Lucid Motors plans to see “significant growth” next year.

Production can be a difficult stage for most automakers. Even Tesla faced production issues with its first vehicle, the Roadster, then with volume production of the Model X, and again with the Model 3.

Tesla still continues to experience production hurdles to this day. During the Q1 2021 earnings call, Elon Musk talked about how the global chip shortage affected Tesla’s production plans for the Plaid Model S and Model X. Lucid Motors may be experiencing similar issues.

Lucid Motors is preparing to produce the Air Dream Edition in the second half of 2021. In March, the EV company showed the Air Dream Edition’s production process, revealing how meticulous it is during the building stage. Lucid seems to be working really hard to make an excellent first impression by aiming to deliver a pristinely built vehicle.

