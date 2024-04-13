Tesla launches FSD subscriptions in Canada following price cut

By

Tesla has officially launched its Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscription option in Canada, after executives said last month that the month-to-month service offering would be hitting the country soon.

Last month, Rohan Patel, Tesla’s Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development, announced that FSD subscriptions would soon be headed to Canada, adding that CEO Elon Musk had already approved its rollout in the North American country. On Friday, following Tesla’s move to cut the monthly price of FSD (Supervised) to $99 in the U.S., the company also announced on X that the subscription price would be available in Canada for $99 CAD.

Also in Canada 🇨🇦 CA$99/month https://t.co/ijvZjQDZNi — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) April 12, 2024

The announcement comes amidst a larger push to roll FSD out to as many vehicles as possible. In recent weeks, Tesla initiated a one-month free trial of FSD for new buyers for the first time ever, just days before it officially dropped the “Beta” moniker, as Musk said would happen with software version 12.

Tesla once again launched FSD transfers last month, letting vehicle owners switch the software to a different vehicle for free.

In addition, Musk and Tesla announced plans to unveil its upcoming robotaxi platform on August 8, coinciding with the timing of some publications reporting that Tesla was canceling its affordable, mass-market platform. Musk denied the reports, saying bluntly that “Reuters is lying (again),” while Tesla’s Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen also cast doubt on the claims, warning the public in saying, “just don’t always believe what you read.”

Following the denial of the reports, some Tesla shareholders have speculated that the automaker could be building its robotaxi on the same platform as the supposed $25,000 electric vehicle (EV), with one person who claimed this garnering a response from Musk featuring just an eyes emoji.

The upcoming mass-market EV is set to be built first at Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas, before starting production at an upcoming factory in Mexico. Musk has also said in the past that Tesla’s Giga Berlin will eventually produce the affordable vehicle, though it will likely follow production of the EV at Giga Texas and the yet-to-be-built Giga Mexico.

